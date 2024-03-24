Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 353 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,889. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

