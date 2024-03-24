Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 831,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

