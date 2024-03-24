Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 60,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

