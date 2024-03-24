Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 275,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,113. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.