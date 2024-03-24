Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 289,488 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 654.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,488 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

DFAE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 540,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,386. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

