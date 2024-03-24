1,662 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.26. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

