Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

USB traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.