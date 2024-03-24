IAM Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

