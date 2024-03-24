GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.