iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,229 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

