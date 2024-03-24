Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 140.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.78. 15,022,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,373,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

