Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $8.70 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 844,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

