SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 376.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

