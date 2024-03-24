SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 167,448 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 2,482.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX remained flat at $329.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.74 and a 200-day moving average of $244.87. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $329.99.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

View Our Latest Report on KRTX

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.