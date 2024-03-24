CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 10.6% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.58. 2,601,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

