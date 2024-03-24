SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $79.15 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 888,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,150,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. 6,202,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

