Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 10,437,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

