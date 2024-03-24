Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,270 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,455. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

