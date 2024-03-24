Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

