Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.