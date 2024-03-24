IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 41,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.