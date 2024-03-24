Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $523.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

