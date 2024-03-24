Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,664 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

