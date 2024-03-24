Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Questerre Energy had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.54%.
QEC remained flat at C$0.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The company has a market cap of C$102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. Questerre Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
