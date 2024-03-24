Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Questerre Energy had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.54%.

Questerre Energy Price Performance

QEC remained flat at C$0.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The company has a market cap of C$102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. Questerre Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

