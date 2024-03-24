Kava Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Kava has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $993.65 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00081592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

