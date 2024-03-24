Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 250 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

USB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. 6,700,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

