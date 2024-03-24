iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,552,000 after purchasing an additional 867,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,045,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,893,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 152,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,354. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.