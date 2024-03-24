Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 16.06% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 711,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GHYB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 11,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.