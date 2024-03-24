Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBBB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBBB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 379,500 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

