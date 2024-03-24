Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Generac worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. 930,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.