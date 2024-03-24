Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 6,995 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 381,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 265,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $58.56.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

