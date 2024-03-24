SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 444,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

