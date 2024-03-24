iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $78,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,965,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 426,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

