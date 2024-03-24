Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys 4,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

