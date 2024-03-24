3,994 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. 2,489,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,092. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

