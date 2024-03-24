SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,818 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 831,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

