SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,941,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313,423. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

