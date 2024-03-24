SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $23.50 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 308,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BIV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 981,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

