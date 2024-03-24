596,591 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 596,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,105,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 5.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 11.26% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 51,324 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

