Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,802 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

