Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,703. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.