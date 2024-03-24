Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000. McKesson comprises approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

MCK stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.57. 426,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.65. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.