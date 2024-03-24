Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,624.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,718. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,574.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,304.68.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

