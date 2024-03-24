Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Lennar makes up about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,976. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

