Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 123,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 225,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.61. 8,168,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

