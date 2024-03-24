SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 240,525 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 345.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $29,234,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,601,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,712,100. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

