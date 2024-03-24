Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 992,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,550. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

