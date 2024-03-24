SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 95,455 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.38% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $494.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.