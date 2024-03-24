Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Genpact by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 1,848,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,774. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

