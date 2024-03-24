SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 6,580,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

